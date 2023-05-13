(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

It’s crunch time at both ends of the table and the hosts know they need a victory to keep their survival hopes realistically alive, with only three matches remaining including this one. Leeds sit 19th in the league, two points from safety, and can put pressure on the likes of Leicester and Everton later in the weekend if they pick up a result here.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are third and need only seven points from four matches to guarantee a top-four finish - they’ll see this game as a real opportunity to take a huge step towards that, though need a reaction after being beaten by Arsenal last time out.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: