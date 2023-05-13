Leeds vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Sam Allardyce seeks his first win as Leeds boss, while Newcastle are chasing a Champions League place
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
It’s crunch time at both ends of the table and the hosts know they need a victory to keep their survival hopes realistically alive, with only three matches remaining including this one. Leeds sit 19th in the league, two points from safety, and can put pressure on the likes of Leicester and Everton later in the weekend if they pick up a result here.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are third and need only seven points from four matches to guarantee a top-four finish - they’ll see this game as a real opportunity to take a huge step towards that, though need a reaction after being beaten by Arsenal last time out.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
A draw isn't enough to lift Leeds out of the drop zone, but they do move above Leicester City into 18th. They have two games left to try and save their Premier League status, with the first of those against West Ham next week. Newcastle stay third with that draw. They host Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek.
It was a game that had everything, as Leeds come from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. The hosts took the lead just seven minutes in when Ayling fired in the rebound from Rodrigo's saved header. Two penalties turned it on its head; Bamford saw his saved at one end, while Wilson fired in his own at the other end just over three minutes later. In the second half, Newcastle got their second penalty of the game, with Wilson firing that one into the roof of the net. Kristensen's deflected effort pulled Leeds level, but the Whites finished with 10 men as Firpo brought down Gordon in stoppage time.
FULL-TIME: LEEDS UNITED 2-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED.
SAVE! Schar heads the ball into the box, but it's nodded straight back down to him by Guimaraes. The defender decides to take the shot on the half-volley, but Robles watches it all the way and pushes it wide.
