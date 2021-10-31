Norwich will aim to win their first match of the season when they host a Leeds side who are also desperate for three points in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich sit bottom with two points from their opening nine matches and were hit for seven in a thrashing to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Leeds needed a late Rodrigo penalty to rescue a point at home to Wolves and were then eliminated from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday following a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal at the Emirates.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won once in the Premier League so far this season following their impressive debut campaign in 2020/21, but are set to be boosted by the return of Raphinha from injury.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Norwich vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 31 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Norwich will be without defender Ben Gibson after he was sent off against Chelsea last weekend, but Billy Gilmour is available again after he was ineligible to face his parent club.

Raphinha is set to be available for the visitors after he picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw against Wolves, as is Junior Firpo after recovering from injury. Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling remain out.

Possible line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Williams; Normann, Lees-Melou, Gilmour; Rashica, Pukki, Sargent.

Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Klich, Dallas, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Odds

Norwich: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Leeds: 11/10

Prediction

Leeds will be hopeful of finding their attacking spark against a Norwich side who have struggled at both ends of the pitch so far this season. If Marcelo Bielsa’s side don’t come away with three points then concerns over their poor start to the season will be entirely justified. Norwich 0-2 Leeds.