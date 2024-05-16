Leeds vs Norwich LIVE: Championship play-off semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight
The tie is delicately poised after a goalless draw at Carrow Road with the winner heading to Wembley.
Leeds host Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-finals as the two teams prepare to clash in the second leg of this intriguing and finely balanced tie.
The first leg took place at Carrow Road on Sunday with no team managing to best the other in a tense and cagey affair that never sparked into life. Neither side was willing to risk conceding a goal in order to score, prefering to maintain defensive stability over attacking flair. That will have to change at Elland Road this evening.
Leeds finished 17 points ahead of Norwich in the Championship table but that success doesn’t matter in a one-off match. The Canaries will try to upset the hosts who themselves will be buoyed by the prospect of an immediate return to the Premier League. Only one team can reach the most rewarding match in football, where they’ll face West Brom or Southampton in the play-off final, but who will make it to Wembley?
Follow all the action below plsu get the latest odds and tips right here:
Leeds vs Norwich prediction
Norwich held their own at Carrow Road against a Leeds United side more focused on keeping a clean sheet than going for the win.
That will be different tonight and buoyed on by their home supporters the Whites will be a force to be reckoned with. Norwich’s best chance of winning is if they score first and hold onto that lead but it’s hard to look past Leeds making it to Wembley.
Leeds 3-1 Norwich (3-1 agg.)
Predicted line-ups and latest odds
Here’s how we see both teams lining up at Elland Road:
Leeds XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Gray, Summerville; Rutter.
Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Rowe, Sara, Sainz; Sargent.
And, given their home advantage, it should come as no surprise that Leeds are the favourites with the bookies to go on and win this evening. That said, this match may be a closer affair than previously assumed. Here are the latest odds:
Leeds win 3/5
Norwich win 9/2
Our football betting sites can be found here.
Leeds vs Norwich early team news
Daniel James passed a fitness test to feature off the bench for Leeds in the first leg, though Patrick Bamford wil again miss out. Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to injury.
Norwich suffered a scare when Josh Sargent appeared to aggravate an ankle problem late on at Carrow Road, but David Wagner suggested he was confident that Sargent would be able to battle through it to start again. A calf injury for Ashley Barnes is more of a concern.
How to watch Leeds vs Norwich
The second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 16 May at Elland Road.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final.
This is the second leg of the tie between Leeds United and Norwich City meaning one of the teams will be heading to Wembley while the other will be resigned to another season in the second division.
The first leg was played at Carrow Road and ended in a goalless draw though tonight’s match is expected to be starkly different. Both teams need to win and will want to avoid a penalty shootout so there’ll be plenty of action in both final thirds.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies