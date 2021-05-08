Leeds United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have enjoyed a tremendous first season back in the top flight, currently sitting eleventh in the table, and could yet secure a top-10 finish.

Their fine run of form did come to an end last time out though with a disappointing 2-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Brighton. That brought down the curtain on a six-game unbeaten run that included a shock victory against champions-elect Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, thrashed Sheffield United in their first Premier League match under caretaker manager Ryan Mason as Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick. Spurs are five points adrift of the top four with four games remaining.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The game will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 8 May at Elland Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

What is the team news?

Captain Liam Cooper is available after serving a three-match suspension but Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw have both been ruled out. Raphinha and and Kalvin Phillips are both doubts.

Ben Davies is Tottenham’s only major absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Koch; Harrison, Phillips, Roberts, Dallas; Bamford

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Hojbjerg; Son, Dele, Bale; Kane

What are the odds?

Leeds - 12/5

Draw - 11/4

Tottenham - 1/1

Prediction

Spurs seemed unshackled in their previous outing under Mason with the likes of Bale and Alli playing with a renewed sense of freedom. With more to gain than Leeds, their class should shine through despite such an inconsistent season. Leeds 0-2 Tottenham