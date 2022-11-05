Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Patrick Bamford is injured and misses out completely, meaning an unchanged Leeds XI takes on Bournemouth.
Leeds: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo. Subs: Ayling, Firpo, Klaesson, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich, Fernandez.
AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke, Moore. Subs: Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.
Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PENALTY TO LEEDS! With just 50 seconds on the clock, the referee points to the spot! Summerville brought down Billing's header before playing a one-two with Roca to get in behind. He's clumsily bundled over by Senesi in the box, and the referee has no doubts over the decision.
Moore gets the game underway for Bournemouth!
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first-ever top-flight meeting between the sides. It's their best 100 per cent winning record against an opponent in their league history.
O'Neil makes just the one change to the side that lost to Spurs last time out. Fredericks is brought in, which means a switch out to the left for Tavernier. Zemura drops to the bench.
