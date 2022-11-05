Jump to content

Liveupdated1667660583

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 15:03
Comments
A general view of Elland Road
A general view of Elland Road
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Patrick Bamford is injured and misses out completely, meaning an unchanged Leeds XI takes on Bournemouth.

Leeds: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo. Subs: Ayling, Firpo, Klaesson, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich, Fernandez.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke, Moore. Subs: Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1667660571

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

PENALTY TO LEEDS! With just 50 seconds on the clock, the referee points to the spot! Summerville brought down Billing's header before playing a one-two with Roca to get in behind. He's clumsily bundled over by Senesi in the box, and the referee has no doubts over the decision.

5 November 2022 15:02
1667660561

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

5 November 2022 15:02
1667660462

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

Moore gets the game underway for Bournemouth!

5 November 2022 15:01
1667660451

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

5 November 2022 15:00
1667660449

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

5 November 2022 15:00
1667660284

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

5 November 2022 14:58
1667660117

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first-ever top-flight meeting between the sides. It's their best 100 per cent winning record against an opponent in their league history.

5 November 2022 14:55
1667659949

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

5 November 2022 14:52
1667659937

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

O'Neil makes just the one change to the side that lost to Spurs last time out. Fredericks is brought in, which means a switch out to the left for Tavernier. Zemura drops to the bench.

5 November 2022 14:52
1667659797

Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth

5 November 2022 14:49

