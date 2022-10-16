Close Leeds United’s classic win over Arsenal

Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) to take on Leeds United while bidding to stay top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners enter the fixture as league leaders with 24 points, one clear of defending champions Manchester City, who visit Liverpool later in the day. Last time out, Arsenal edged past Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (13 October), courtesy of a fortunate goal from Bukayo Saka, who also scored the two crucial goals for Arsenal in last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Liverpool. The England international scored from open play and then netted the winner from the penalty spot in front of a jubilant crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leeds enter this fixture in 15th place in the Premier League.