Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) to take on Leeds United while bidding to stay top of the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners enter the fixture as league leaders with 24 points, one clear of defending champions Manchester City, who visit Liverpool later in the day. Last time out, Arsenal edged past Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (13 October), courtesy of a fortunate goal from Bukayo Saka, who also scored the two crucial goals for Arsenal in last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Liverpool. The England international scored from open play and then netted the winner from the penalty spot in front of a jubilant crowd at the Emirates Stadium.
Meanwhile, Leeds enter this fixture in 15th place in the Premier League.
Leeds United vs Arsenal
After victories in two of their first three Premier League games this season, drawing the other one, Leeds are without a win in five matches. Losses against Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Crystal Palace and draws against Everton and Aston Villa have seen Jesse Marsch’s side plummet from third to fifth but are unbeaten at home this campaign.
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road.
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Rodrigo.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies