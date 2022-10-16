Jump to content

Liveupdated1665923405

Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Sports Staff
Sunday 16 October 2022 13:30
Leeds United’s classic win over Arsenal

Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) to take on Leeds United while bidding to stay top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners enter the fixture as league leaders with 24 points, one clear of defending champions Manchester City, who visit Liverpool later in the day. Last time out, Arsenal edged past Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (13 October), courtesy of a fortunate goal from Bukayo Saka, who also scored the two crucial goals for Arsenal in last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Liverpool. The England international scored from open play and then netted the winner from the penalty spot in front of a jubilant crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leeds enter this fixture in 15th place in the Premier League.

Leeds United vs Arsenal

After victories in two of their first three Premier League games this season, drawing the other one, Leeds are without a win in five matches. Losses against Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Crystal Palace and draws against Everton and Aston Villa have seen Jesse Marsch’s side plummet from third to fifth but are unbeaten at home this campaign.

16 October 2022 13:30
Leeds United vs Arsenal

16 October 2022 13:27
Leeds United vs Arsenal

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road.

16 October 2022 13:25
Leeds United vs Arsenal

16 October 2022 13:18
Leeds United vs Arsenal

16 October 2022 13:12
Leeds United vs Arsenal

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

16 October 2022 13:08
Leeds United vs Arsenal

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

16 October 2022 13:01
Leeds United vs Arsenal

16 October 2022 13:00
Leeds United vs Arsenal

16 October 2022 13:00
Leeds United vs Arsenal

16 October 2022 12:49

