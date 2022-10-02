Close Leeds United's superb fightback vs Everton

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Villa will be looking to build upon their last result, a 1-0 home win against Southampton that alleviated some of the pressure on coach Steven Gerrard, whose side still sit in 14th place in the table. A victory for Villa here would see them leapfrog opponents Leeds and also Bournemouth, while a heavy scoreline in their favour could even take them ahead of Gerrard’s old club Liverpool, who stumbled again yesterday (Saturday 1 October) with a 3-3 draw against Brighton.

Meanwhile, home side Leeds have also claimed just two wins in the top flight so far this season but are without a victory in their last three outings, having been thrashed 5-2 at Brentford in their most recent league game. Jesse Marsch’s team are just two points off the bottom three, in marginally better shape than Villa, ahead of this afternoon’s match, for which Marsch will serve a touchline ban.

