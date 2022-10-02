Leeds United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.
Villa will be looking to build upon their last result, a 1-0 home win against Southampton that alleviated some of the pressure on coach Steven Gerrard, whose side still sit in 14th place in the table. A victory for Villa here would see them leapfrog opponents Leeds and also Bournemouth, while a heavy scoreline in their favour could even take them ahead of Gerrard’s old club Liverpool, who stumbled again yesterday (Saturday 1 October) with a 3-3 draw against Brighton.
Meanwhile, home side Leeds have also claimed just two wins in the top flight so far this season but are without a victory in their last three outings, having been thrashed 5-2 at Brentford in their most recent league game. Jesse Marsch’s team are just two points off the bottom three, in marginally better shape than Villa, ahead of this afternoon’s match, for which Marsch will serve a touchline ban.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Injuries to Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne result in Douglas Luiz and Ludwig Augustinsson coming into Steven Gerrard’s side, the latter of whom will make his debut for the Villans at Elland Road.
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Nearly a month without fixtures means the Leeds side will be thoroughly refreshed ahead of this game. They’ve got several returnees from injury too, with Rasmus Kristensen, top scorer Rodrigo, and captain Liam Cooper back in the side. The latter takes the place of Diego Llorente, who is joined on the bench by fit-again Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford.
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Robin Olsen, Morgan Sanson, Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia, Marvelous Nakamba, Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker, Cameron Archer, Lamare Bogarde.
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Ludwig Augustinsson; Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho.
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Kristoffer Klaesson, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Diego Llorente, Wilfried Gnonto, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich.
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison; Rodrigo Moreno.
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Villa, sat a place below Leeds in 14th, have also only won twice this season, but snapped a three-match losing streak to beat Southampton 1-0 in their last game.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies