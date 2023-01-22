Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Brentford in the Premier League today.
Leeds have perhaps not had the results their performances have warranted this season, and Jesse Marsch’s side sit 16th in the table as a result - only outside the bottom three on goal difference. They are five without a win in the top flight and really need a positive outcome from this game, but visitors Brentford have been in excellent form.
The Bees have won four of their last five and sit ninth ahead of kick-off - they could end the day as high as sixth if results go their way.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Leeds United vs Brentford
SUBS: Rasmus Kristensen, Luis Sinisterra, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Joel Robles, Joe Gelhardt, Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente.
Leeds United vs Brentford
LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling (c), Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Pascal Struijk; Marc Roca, Tyler Adams; Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Wilfried Gnonto; Rodrigo.
Leeds United vs Brentford
Leeds United vs Brentford
In contrast, Brentford are buzzing at the moment. The Bees have won their last three Premier League matches and are unbeaten in their last seven. If the West Londoners can keep this run of form going, they'll stand a good chance of European qualification come the season's end.
Leeds United vs Brentford
Leeds need wins to pull away from the relegation zone as a run of just two victories in their last 15 Premier League matches has left them hovering just above the bottom three. The Whites picked up a morale-boosting win over Cardiff in the FA Cup midweek. Jesse Marsch will be keen to see his team continue in that vein.
Leeds United vs Brentford
Leeds United vs Brentford
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of this Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies