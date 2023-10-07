Jump to content

Liveupdated1696688824

Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Bristol City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688792

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Delay in match because of an injury Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688753

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688736

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Rob Dickie (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688712

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688413

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Offside, Bristol City. Taylor Gardner-Hickman tries a through ball, but Sam Bell is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:20
1696688279

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Archie Gray.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688226

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688184

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joe Williams.

7 October 2023 15:16
1696688183

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

7 October 2023 15:16
1696688143

Leeds United vs Bristol City

Foul by Rob Dickie (Bristol City).

7 October 2023 15:15

