Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Bristol City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Delay in match because of an injury Nahki Wells (Bristol City).
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Rob Dickie (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Offside, Bristol City. Taylor Gardner-Hickman tries a through ball, but Sam Bell is caught offside.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Archie Gray.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Foul by Rob Dickie (Bristol City).
