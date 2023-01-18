(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup today.

The third-round replay comes after a 2-2 draw in Wales last time out, where Sonny Perkins rescued a draw in the final minutes of the game for the Premier League side after Cardiff had initially taken a two-goal lead. Whichever side emerges triumphant from this replay knows that they will be away from home in the fourth round, having been drawn to face the winners of Boreham Wood and Accrington Stanley - who face their own replay on Tuesday 24 January.

In terms of league performance, Leeds lost on Friday night to Aston Villa, leaving them 15th in the top flight, while Cardiff drew with Wigan to sit 21st in the Championship.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: