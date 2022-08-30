Leeds United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Luis Sinisterra makes his first start under Jesse Marsch as Frank Lampard’s side look for a first win of the season
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Everton in the Premier League today.
Jesse Marsch has opted to shuffle his attacking line with Luis Sinisterra coming into the line-up at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Rodrigo continues to lead the attacking line despite Patrick Bamford being available again, with the English striker named among the home team’s subs.
For Everton, Frank Lampard has opted to go to a back four and brings Tom Davies in as an extra midfielder. There’s still no Neal Maupay for the Toffees and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still not yet back among the subs either.
Leeds are fifth in the table after four games despite a weekend defeat at Brighton, while Everton sit in 18th after just two points from their first four. They were held by Brentford at the weekend though in truth were fortunate to take even a draw.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Davies makes a sharp run from in to out, receiving a long throughball up from left-back by Mykolenko, but the assitant's flag is then raised for a marginal offside.
A typically intense start from Leeds sees the hosts on the front foot early on, as they keep the pink-clad Everton penned back inside their defensive third.
We are under way, beneath the floodlights in Leeds!
The players are out on the pitch at Elland Road, with kick-off now just moments away!
Everton seem set to switch to a back four today, but remain unchanged up front as they cannot hand an immediate debut to Maupay. Onana starts for the third game in succession, while Davies comes in for the injured Holgate.
Marsch offers Sinisterra his first start in the Premier League today, as James drops to the bench in Leeds' only change from the weekend. Captain Rodrigo features up front once again, as Bamford starts on the bench following his recent return from a groin injury.
SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Salomon Rondon, Reece Welch, Seamus Coleman, Stanley Mills, Michael Keane, Allan, Andre Gomes, Ruben Vinagre.
