Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Leicester City in the Premier League today.

Patrick Bamford returned to Leeds' starting line-up for their crunch relegation clash with Leicester at Elland Road, but Max Wober missed out.

Bamford, among the substitutes for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Fulham after a calf injury, was one of three changes as Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling also returned.

Wober was ruled out due to a knock, while Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson dropped to the bench. There was no place in the starting XI for Willy Gnonto, who was named on the bench again.

Leicester made two changes as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison returned from injury and illness respectively in place of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

