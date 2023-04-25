Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682449263

Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Sports Staff
Tuesday 25 April 2023 20:01
Comments
POV: You're Ben Foster celebrating the moment Wrexham secure promotion

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Leicester City in the Premier League today.

Patrick Bamford returned to Leeds' starting line-up for their crunch relegation clash with Leicester at Elland Road, but Max Wober missed out.

Bamford, among the substitutes for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Fulham after a calf injury, was one of three changes as Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling also returned.

Wober was ruled out due to a knock, while Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson dropped to the bench. There was no place in the starting XI for Willy Gnonto, who was named on the bench again.

Leicester made two changes as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison returned from injury and illness respectively in place of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682449223

Leeds United vs Leicester City

The visitors kick us off and we are underway!

25 April 2023 20:00
1682449207

Leeds United vs Leicester City

25 April 2023 20:00
1682449206

Leeds United vs Leicester City

25 April 2023 20:00
1682449047

Leeds United vs Leicester City

The two teams make their way onto the pitch ahead of this vital game at the bottom of the Premier League.

25 April 2023 19:57
1682448913

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Visiting manager Dean Smith goes with just two alterations from the Wolves victory as Maddison and Barnes return from injury. The pair will play from the off, with Vardy and Daka dropped to the bench.

25 April 2023 19:55
1682448740

Leeds United vs Leicester City

25 April 2023 19:52
1682448714

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Home boss Javier Gracia makes four changes from the 2-1 defeat at Fulham last time out with Ayling and Firpo replacing Kristensen and Maximilian Wober, the latter of whom misses out altogether with a knock. Sinisterra and Bamford are the other players chosen to come into the starting XI as Summerville and Aaronson drop to the bench.

25 April 2023 19:51
1682448670

Leeds United vs Leicester City

25 April 2023 19:51
1682448517

Leeds United vs Leicester City

SUBS: Nampalys Mendy, Danny Ward, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, Dennis Praet, Daniel Amartey, Harry Souttar, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

25 April 2023 19:48
1682448335

Leeds United vs Leicester City

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Caglar Soyuncu, Victor Bernth Kristansen; Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.

25 April 2023 19:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in