Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Leicester City in the Premier League today.
Patrick Bamford returned to Leeds' starting line-up for their crunch relegation clash with Leicester at Elland Road, but Max Wober missed out.
Bamford, among the substitutes for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Fulham after a calf injury, was one of three changes as Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling also returned.
Wober was ruled out due to a knock, while Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson dropped to the bench. There was no place in the starting XI for Willy Gnonto, who was named on the bench again.
Leicester made two changes as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison returned from injury and illness respectively in place of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The visitors kick us off and we are underway!
The two teams make their way onto the pitch ahead of this vital game at the bottom of the Premier League.
Visiting manager Dean Smith goes with just two alterations from the Wolves victory as Maddison and Barnes return from injury. The pair will play from the off, with Vardy and Daka dropped to the bench.
Home boss Javier Gracia makes four changes from the 2-1 defeat at Fulham last time out with Ayling and Firpo replacing Kristensen and Maximilian Wober, the latter of whom misses out altogether with a knock. Sinisterra and Bamford are the other players chosen to come into the starting XI as Summerville and Aaronson drop to the bench.
SUBS: Nampalys Mendy, Danny Ward, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, Dennis Praet, Daniel Amartey, Harry Souttar, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Caglar Soyuncu, Victor Bernth Kristansen; Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.
