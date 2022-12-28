Jump to content

Leeds United vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Sports Staff
Wednesday 28 December 2022 19:00
A general view of Elland Road
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leeds United vs Manchester City

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Joel Robles, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Diego Llorente, Darko Gyabi, Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich.

28 December 2022 19:34
Leeds United vs Manchester City

LEEDS UNITED (4-3-3): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Sam Greenwood, Adam Forshaw, Marc Roca; Wilfried Gnonto, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson.

28 December 2022 19:34
Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Manchester City beat Liverpool to progress to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup last time out. However, they were defeated in their previous Premier League outing. Before the World Cup, a brace from Ivan Toney helped Brentford secure all three points against City, who lost for the second time in their last six league games. Currently, in third place, Pep Guardiola’s side are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, having played a game less than the north London club. City will overtake Newcastle and move into second if they avoid defeat.

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leeds United return to Premier League action having won two of their previous three league games before the World Cup break. Prior to their 4-3 loss to Tottenham, where Jesse Marsch’s side went ahead twice before succumbing to defeat, Leeds had beaten Liverpool at Anfield and Bournemouth at Elland Road. Playing three friendlies in December to prepare for the restart, Leeds beat Elche and Real Sociedad before losing to Monaco.

28 December 2022 19:29
Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Manchester City

