Leeds United vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United are seeing a lot of the ball early on here, though it's all in their own half. Whenever they try to move it forward, Leeds step in with a tackle, which is greeted eagerly by the crowd.
Fernandes gets the game underway for Manchester United!
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Leeds lost this exact fixture 4-2 last season, but haven't lost consecutive home league games against Manchester United since October 1976.
Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the side that started last time out. Maguire partners Shaw in defence, with Malacia slotting in at left-back and Sancho, who made an impact off the bench in that game, gets his first start since returning from injury. De Gea makes his 400th Premier League appearance. Martinez, Varane and Garnacho drop to the bench.
