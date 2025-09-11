Daniel Farke on Leeds United’s lack of deadline day action: ‘My job is to adapt to the reality’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is not 'dancing on the table' about the club's transfer window activity, and he won't dwell on it, as his side prepare to face Fulham away on Saturday.

Ten players arrived at Elland Road over summer, but Farke's hopes for another forward on deadline day failed when a deal for Fulham's Harry Wilson collapsed.

"I've got a few principles with how I work and this is crucial for me. One principle is I like openness and transparency. I like to name it how I see it," said Farke, who joined Leeds in the summer of 2023.

He continued: "The second principle is once a transfer window is closed and I can't influence things anymore, you won't hear one bad word or comment from me in any way." Farke added: "I'm pretty fortunate to be allowed to work in the business. My job is to adapt to the reality and work with what I've got."

Leeds signed injury-prone forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer after he left Everton and Swiss player Noah Okafor from AC Milan during the close season, but still look light in attack.

open image in gallery Nick Pope prevented Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring a late Leeds winner (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I don't want to say different things to what I've said before. I won't come out and say it was never the plan to sign offensive players. I would never do this because I don't like to talk nonsense," added Farke.

"There is no point for me to feel down and sorry for myself. We perhaps wanted a different deadline day or different transfer window, but right now we are just focused on trying to get as many Premier League points as possible."

Leeds have started solidly with four points from their opening three games.