Leeds’ director of football fumes at fan after team’s last-gasp draw with Brentford

A row at the final whistle despite his side snatching a late point

Karl Matchett
Monday 06 December 2021 08:53
Comments
Leeds director Victor Orta confronts someone in crowd after draw with Brentford

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta had to be held back by fellow club chiefs after he grew visibly angry with someone else in the crowd at full-time in the weekend draw with Brentford.

Patrick Bamford scored off the bench in injury time to seal a 2-2 draw with the Bees, leaving Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 14th after making it just one defeat in five Premier League games of late.

But when the whistle went for the end of the game, it was not relief and celebration which emanated from the directors’ box, but frustration and fury, with Orta restrained by chief executive Angus Kinnear as he made V-signs. shushing gestures and repeatedly shouted at somebody some distance away in the crowd.

It appeared that the target of his ire was a home supporter who may have been making comments during the game, per the Times, though it was reported in the Daily Record that it was actually a visiting Brentford VIP he was telling to “shut up” with some frequency.

A poor start to the campaign compared to last season had left a few supporters unhappy in previous weeks, with Bamford’s injury absence not helping matters in terms of results.

Recommended

But a midweek win over Crystal Palace and another point taken here has eased some of those immediate fears, ahead of a very difficult run of games over Christmas and toward the new year.

Bielsa’s team now face Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool in succession, with a home game against Aston Villa their final fixture of the calendar year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in