Leeds United director of football Victor Orta had to be held back by fellow club chiefs after he grew visibly angry with someone else in the crowd at full-time in the weekend draw with Brentford.

Patrick Bamford scored off the bench in injury time to seal a 2-2 draw with the Bees, leaving Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 14th after making it just one defeat in five Premier League games of late.

But when the whistle went for the end of the game, it was not relief and celebration which emanated from the directors’ box, but frustration and fury, with Orta restrained by chief executive Angus Kinnear as he made V-signs. shushing gestures and repeatedly shouted at somebody some distance away in the crowd.

It appeared that the target of his ire was a home supporter who may have been making comments during the game, per the Times, though it was reported in the Daily Record that it was actually a visiting Brentford VIP he was telling to “shut up” with some frequency.

A poor start to the campaign compared to last season had left a few supporters unhappy in previous weeks, with Bamford’s injury absence not helping matters in terms of results.

But a midweek win over Crystal Palace and another point taken here has eased some of those immediate fears, ahead of a very difficult run of games over Christmas and toward the new year.

Bielsa’s team now face Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool in succession, with a home game against Aston Villa their final fixture of the calendar year.