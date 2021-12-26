Leeds vs Aston Villa postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad

Leeds vs Aston Villa on 28 December has been postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad it has been confirmed.

The Premier League match, due to kick off at 5:30pm on Tuesday, will now be rearranged as Leeds “do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

The Whites have not played since a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on 18 December, with their Boxing Day match at Liverpool also succumbing to rising Covid infections in the squad.

Leeds’ squad had been recently decimated by injuries and illness, but after a Covid breakout, the Premier League has agreed that the team's ability to field a team has been compromised too much.

The club’s training ground has been closed after advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A statement from Leeds read: “We can confirm our Premier League game with Aston Villa on 28th December 2021 has been postponed.

“Whilst there have been no new COVID cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are not yet out of isolation.

“Therefore, we still do not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.

“All tickets purchased (general and hospitality) for the Aston Villa game will be valid for the rearranged date, further details will be announced in due course.

“In the meantime, we hope that all of our supporters have enjoyed a great Christmas. Stay safe and look after each other. Marching on Together.”

While Villa added: “Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Leeds squad.

Everyone at Aston Villa would like to send our best wishes and a speedy recovery to everyone affected at Leeds United.”