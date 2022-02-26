Close Conte 'I'm here to help the club until the end'

Follow all the action as Leeds host Tottenham in a crunch Premier League clash this lunchtime.

Spurs’ Champions League hopes have suffered a severe blow in recent weeks, with four defeats in their last five league matches dropping them to eighth in the table but their Jekyll and Hyde-esque nature was perfectly demonstrated by the fact that the one victory during that run was a scintillating 3-2 triumph over Man City - blowing the title race wide open. A midweek defeat to Burnley left a frustrated Antonio Conte questioning his Tottenham future, although he has since rowed back on his post-match comments and attributed them to passion in the heat of the moment after a disappointing loss.

For Leeds’ part, they have unwittingly slipped into a relegation battle following some dismal recent form as injuries to key men such as Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have left their already-small squad stretched. The Whites are shipping goals at an alarming rate - conceding ten in their last two matches and 16 in their last four - and may be staring down the barrel of a return to the Championship unless they can quickly end a run of five games without a win.

