Leeds welcome Tottenham in the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte are both under immense pressure to collect points.

The Whites, who have lost to Manchester United and Liverpool over the last week, are fighting against relegation following the improved fortunes of Newcastle and Burnley at the bottom of the table.

While Spurs are falling away in the battle to finish in the top four after a defeat to the Clarets midweek ensured they failed to capitalise on their impressive win at Manchester City last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Elland Road this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Elland Road, Leeds.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the match in the UK and coverage starts at 11:30 GMT.

Team news

Leeds continue to be without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Sam Greenwood.

Diego Llorente has picked up a hamstring strain, while Robin Koch is a major doubt with a head injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt after a heavy fall against Burnley. Sergio Reguilon is pushig for a start and could send Ryan Sessegnon to the bench.

Pierluigi Gollini (illness), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Spurs: 4/5

Prediction

Tottenham surely have to respond after the dismal loss to Burnley midweek, but their poor run suggests the Whites can find some joy here, so we’ll lean towards a high-scoring draw. 2-2.