Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi hoping for Leeds swansong against West Brom

Leeds pair Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi are hoping to feature in the final game of the season against West Brom

Both Hernandez and Berardi will bid farewell to the fans at Elland Road following the announcement this week that both players will leave the club at the end of the season.

Diego Llorente will miss out due to a muscle strain, while fellow defender Robin Koch, who has a slight hip injury, and midfielder Mateusz Klich have been allowed to finish their club campaign early.

West Brom may have to cope without Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira for what will be Sam Allardyce’s final game in charge.

Pereira picked up an unspecified injury in the Baggies’ home defeat to West Ham and faces a late test to establish the nature of his setback.

Otherwise the Baggies have no new injury concerns with Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) remaining on the sidelines.

Leeds provisional squad: Casilla, Meslier, Berardi, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Alioski, Phillips, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford, Roberts, Hernandez, Shackleton, Poveda, Davis, Jenkins, Huggins.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Peltier, Ajayi, Pereira, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Livermore, Diangana, Sawyers, Robinson, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Grant.