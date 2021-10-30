Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday to continue their recent improvement.

Gabriel headed the Gunners into an early lead, sending a corner inside the far post, and far from sparking a reaction from the home team it was the visitors who remained the more vibrant, adventurous and confident in possession.

Emile Smith Rowe sent a first-time finish in for the second inside 20 minutes, before the Foxes finally clicked into gear and forced Aaron Ramsdale into two great saves before the break.

Luke Thomas drilled an effort wide as Leicester tried to force a way back into the game but Mikel Arteta’s side stood firm to take the points.

Here are the player ratings from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel, 5 - Didn’t move for either of the first-half goals. Not at his most uncompromising best, but one good save from Aubameyang.

Daniel Amartey, 4 - Almost scored an own goal within minutes, failed to clear properly for one of the goals and subbed at the break.

Johnny Evans, 6 - A mixed bag of some good clearances helping the team improve after the break, and instances of not keeping tight to his man. In a muddle for the second goal.

Caglar Soyuncu, 5 - Sloppy in possession in the early stages, lost out in aerial battles and didn’t close out spaces for several Arsenal chances.

Timothy Castagne, 5 - Not at all the positive outlet and deliverer of good ammunition that he has previously been.

Youri Tielemans, 7 - Overrun and bypassed early on but improved once Leicester took hold of the game.

Boubakary Soumare, 7 - The most combative player on the team for the Foes and his influence helped them get back on top - but not back in the game.

James Maddison, 7 - Took a while to get into the game but was the best source of chances from about the half-hour mark onwards.

Luke Thomas, 6 - Got forward to good effect at times but defensively had a few struggles against Saka.

Jamie Vardy, 6 - Marginalised and didn’t really find space to run in behind the defence.

Kelechi Iheanacho, 6 - Some nice link play and a great shot on the turn in the first half. Surprisingly subbed at the break.

Subs: Harvey Barnes 7, Ademola Lookman 5, Patson Daka 6.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale, 9 - Two brilliant stops in the first 45’, the second followed up with a block to stop a free-kick and the rebound going in. Good footwork playing out too and a couple of good aerial claims.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, 7 - Magnificent interception on the edge of the box to stop a one-on-one chance.

Ben White, 7 - Stood up well to the task of stopping the balls in behind the defence and tracking the runners from deep.

Gabriel , 8 - Won plenty of first-half duels to stop Leicester having an easy route back into the game. Fine goal with his header but it’s his defensive work which stood out.

Nuno Tavares, 7 - Carried the ball well several times to relieve pressure and carry Arsenal upfield. Such good pace to lead the counter-attack and picked the right pass at the end of his runs.

Thomas Partey, 8 - Non-stop running, several tackles and lots of important interceptions to break up Leicester’s play. One of his best showings for the club.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, 7 - Also impressed in midfield alongside Thomas, with many of the same traits and slightly more reliable - if simple - passing to keep Arsenal in possession.

Bukayo Saka, 7 - Really bright start, lots of running and good build-up play, then later it was about industry and off-the-ball work rate.

Emile Smith Rowe, 9 - Won’t get as many headlines as his goalkeeper but this was an outstanding showing. The goal aside, he was always on the front foot with counters or build-up play, he worked hard throughout, had a really important tactical role and was vital to the points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 7 - Some intelligent work off the ball and almost added a third for the Gunners.

Alexandre Lacazette, 7 - Working his way back into the team now and similar to Smith Rowe had a big tactical role with switching positions depending on Arsenal being on or off the ball.

Subs: Martin Odegaard 6, Nicolas Pepe n/a, Sead Kolasinac n/a