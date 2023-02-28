(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.

The Foxes suffered defeat in the Premier League to leaders Arsenal at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the table. They had recent success in this competition though, triumphing at Wembley in 2021 as they beat Chelsea to win their first-ever FA Cup.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have been in good form and have won three on the bounce in the Championship; they sit in fourth place and will be hopeful of promotion back to the top flight for next season - as well as of causing an upset tonight.

