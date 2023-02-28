Jump to content

Liveupdated1677615101

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Sports Staff
Tuesday 28 February 2023 20:11
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.

The Foxes suffered defeat in the Premier League to leaders Arsenal at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the table. They had recent success in this competition though, triumphing at Wembley in 2021 as they beat Chelsea to win their first-ever FA Cup.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have been in good form and have won three on the bounce in the Championship; they sit in fourth place and will be hopeful of promotion back to the top flight for next season - as well as of causing an upset tonight.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1677614927

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.

28 February 2023 20:08
1677614773

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

28 February 2023 20:06
1677614734

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

28 February 2023 20:05
1677614722

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

28 February 2023 20:05
1677614697

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 February 2023 20:04
1677614672

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 February 2023 20:04
1677614621

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

28 February 2023 20:03
1677614611

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

28 February 2023 20:03
1677614575

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyler Morton.

28 February 2023 20:02
1677614547

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

28 February 2023 20:02

