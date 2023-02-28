Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.
The Foxes suffered defeat in the Premier League to leaders Arsenal at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the table. They had recent success in this competition though, triumphing at Wembley in 2021 as they beat Chelsea to win their first-ever FA Cup.
Blackburn, meanwhile, have been in good form and have won three on the bounce in the Championship; they sit in fourth place and will be hopeful of promotion back to the top flight for next season - as well as of causing an upset tonight.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.
Goal! Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyler Morton.
