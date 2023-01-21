Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Leicester face Brighton in the Premier League today.
James Maddison returned to the Leicester squad for the visit of Brighton. The forward has been out since November with knee problems but was on the bench while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made a comeback from a glute problem.
Jan Paul Van Hecke will make his full Brighton debut as Roberto De Zerbi made two changes. Danny Welbeck also returned for the visitors in place of Evan Ferguson.
On a run of four successive Premier League defeats, Leicester City were beaten 2-0 by regional rivals Nottingham Forest last weekend and are still searching for their first point since the World Cup break. The Foxes had lost just one of their final six matches before the mid-season interval, but their only win of 2023 so far was a 1-0 FA Cup victory at Gillingham. All three of Leicester's most recent top-flight games at the King Power have ended in defeat - and without a single goal to show for their efforts.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League fixture between Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, at the King Power Stadium!
