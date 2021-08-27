Leicester face Napoli after Europa League group stage draw
Brendan Rodgers leads the Foxes in Europe once more
Leicester City have been drawn in Group C, where they will face top seeds Napoli, as well as Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.
The Foxes were within touching distance of the Champions League again last season, but just fell short in the final weeks.
Another campaign in Europe’s second-tier competition is a more than reasonable consolation, however - and they’ll be looking to improve on last year’s round of 32 exit.
Trips to Italy, Russia and Poland thus await in the group stage, before Brendan Rodgers attempts to navigate a knock-out phase.
Notably, the manager has never led any of his teams in Europe - Liverpool, Celtic and now Leicester - to a knock-out tie victory in either Champions League or Europa League, a personal milestone he’ll be looking to tick off this term.
Europa League group stage draw in full:
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby
Group B: Monaco, PSV, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz
Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw
Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp
Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray
Group F: Braga, Red Star, Ludogorets, Midtjylland
Group G: Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna
