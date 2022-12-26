Jump to content

Leicester vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Sports Staff
Monday 26 December 2022 14:10
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Iversen

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton.

Subs: Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leicester City vs Newcastle United

26 December 2022 14:00

