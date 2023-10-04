Jump to content

Liveupdated1696445883

Leicester City vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 04 October 2023 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696445809

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross following a set piece situation.

4 October 2023 19:56
1696445751

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

4 October 2023 19:55
1696445705

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Wout Faes with a headed pass following a corner.

4 October 2023 19:55
1696445673

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.

4 October 2023 19:54
1696445538

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Robert Brady.

4 October 2023 19:52
1696445120

Leicester City vs Preston North End

First Half begins.

4 October 2023 19:45
1696442068

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

4 October 2023 18:54
1696441518

Leicester City vs Preston North End

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

4 October 2023 18:45

