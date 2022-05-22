Leicester City vs Southampton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
All you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash
Leicester and Southampton are two Premier League sides who have had inconsistent seasons.
Brendan Rodgers’ men were targeting the European places for a third successive season but have fallen just short after struggling to balance domestic commitments with their Europa League and Europa Conference League ambitions.
Meanwhile, a couple of months ago Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side were building momentum towards a top half finish. But just one win in 11 games in all competitions since then has seen them fall away and they are now confirmed to end the campaign in the bottom six.
Both managers will want to conclude the season on a high as they head into the summer window where they will hope to improve their respective squads.
Here is everything you need to know.
When does Leicester vs Southampton start?
Leicester vs Southampton kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday 22 May.
How to watch Leicester vs Southampton on TV and online
The match will not be broadcast live in the UK as matches with more on the line have been selected by the broadcasters.
Highlights will be available on YouTube shortly after full-time.
Team news
Team news for Leicester will be available following their game against Chelsea on Thursday evening.
Southampton are not expected to have any new injury concerns following the defeat to Liverpool, with long-term absentee Valentino Livramento the only player unavailable to Hasenhuttl.
Predicted line-ups
Leicester: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy.
Southampton: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella.
Odds
Leicester - 20/23
Draw - 29/10
Southampton - 13/5
Prediction
The form book would suggest Leicester have the upper hand going into this one. And with the crowd behind them for their final game of the season, you imagine they will do the business to cap off another top 10 campaign. 3-0 Leicester.
