Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696688824

Leicester City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688762

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Goal! Leicester City 1, Stoke City 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688560

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Offside, Leicester City. Yunus Akgün tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688546

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688514

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Delay in match because of an injury Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).

7 October 2023 15:21
1696687709

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Harry Winks (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.

7 October 2023 15:08
1696687536

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Junior Tchamadeu.

7 October 2023 15:05
1696687366

Leicester City vs Stoke City

First Half begins.

7 October 2023 15:02
1696684308

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

7 October 2023 14:11
1696683630

Leicester City vs Stoke City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

7 October 2023 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in