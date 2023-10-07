Leicester City vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Goal! Leicester City 1, Stoke City 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
Offside, Leicester City. Yunus Akgün tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Harry Winks (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Junior Tchamadeu.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
