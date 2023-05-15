Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
The Reds are chasing a Champions League spot while the Foxes are aiming to escape the bottom three
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League today.
A six-match win streak has lifted the Reds back into contention for a top-four finish despite a largely dismal season, but Jurgen Klopp’s team must continue to win and hope Newcastle or Man United drop more points in their final fixtures.
Dean Smith has not yet had the big impact hoped for since he replaced Brendan Rodgers and Leicester are two points from safety with three games to play including this one - though they have a better goal difference than Leeds, Everton and Nottingham Forest, which could yet prove important.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
However, Liverpool have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Leicester overall, more than they had in their previous 19 against the Foxes.
It's been a few years since the Reds last tasted success here. Leicester have won their last two Premier League home games against them, last winning more consecutively in the top-flight between 1929 and 1931 (4).
Subs: Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Arthur, Konstantinos Tsimikas, James Milner, Joel Matip, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott.
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz
Subs: Harry Souttar, Mateus Tete, Alex Smithies, Luke Thomas, Nampalys Mendy, Patson Daka, Victor Bernth Kristansen, Dennis Praet, Daniel Amartey.
LEICESTER CITY (4-3-3): Daniel Iversen, Ricardo Pereira, Wout Faes, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.
