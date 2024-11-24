Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Leicester City have identified Graham Potter as their top target to replace Steve Cooper, although the manager’s wage demands may see them turn to a list that also includes Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Championship winners dispensed with Cooper on Sunday, after five difficult months where he never clicked with the club. Supporters didn’t take to him due to his Nottingham Forest connections, but he also struggled to impose his tactical approach on the squad.

A defeat to former manager Enzo Maresca proved the final straw, as Leicester lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea in a poor performance.

Potter had been the first choice to replace Maresca in the summer, but there was no progress made on the pursuit then due to both the 49-year-old’s age as well as a sense he wanted a bigger club. Leicester instead opted for Cooper, despite some internal counter-arguments to the appointment.

open image in gallery Steve Cooper was sacked after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea ( PA Wire )

There is hope they may have a better chance with Potter now, due to how long his time out of the game since his own departure from Chelsea in March 2023 has been. It is understood he would still need considerable convincing, however.

While Potter is seen as the ideal candidate, Leicester are naturally looking at other options, with Van Nistelrooy understood to be a name on the list. The Dutch coach has impressed in a brief coaching career so far, including an interim spell at Manchester United.

open image in gallery Ruud van Nistelrooy impressed while in interim charge of Manchester United ( PA Wire )

He wrought a winning response out of a deflated squad after Erik ten Hag’s sacking, before Ruben Amorim was appointed. Van Nistelrooy had previously shown promise in winning the Dutch cup in one season at PSV Eindhoven, only to resign with one game of the campaign remaining due to a lack of support.