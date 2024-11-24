Steve Cooper stunningly sacked as Leicester City boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Steve Cooper has been stunningly sacked by Leicester City, with the club lying 16th in the Premier League table.

Cooper had only been in charge since the summer, replacing Enzo Maresca when he left for Chelsea after guiding the Foxes back to the top flight.

Welshman Cooper leaves Leicester two points above the drop zone, having secured just two league wins all season, although they are faring better than Ipswich and Southampton who also came up from the Championship with them.

The Foxes showed plenty of fight but ultimately slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in their most recent game on Saturday and their boss has duly paid the price.

Cooper was furious at referee Andy Madley’s display at the King Power, saying it was “the last thing the PGMOL needed”, and believed his side should have been awarded a penalty in the 84th minute for a foul on Stephy Mavididi.

Coach Ben Dawson will take over in the interim as Leicester look to appoint a permanent successor to former Swansea and Nottingham Forest man Cooper. The Foxes go to Brentford on Saturday and host West Ham the following week.

In a short statement on the club website, Leicester said: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Cooper is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season after Manchester United parted ways with Erik ten Hag last month.

More follows...