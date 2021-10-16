The Vicarage Road pitch ahead of Watford vs Liverpool (Getty)

Manchester United travel to Leicester as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

A defeat by Aston Villa and a draw against Everton stalled United’s momentum before the international break, and Solskjaer has been hit with several absences since. Raphael Varane was injured on France duty and Edinson Cavani and Fred are unavailable following their late matches in South America. The return of Marcus Rashford is a boost, however, while Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to add to his three Premier League strikes so far after drawing blanks in United’s previous two matches in the competition. With fixtures against Atalanta, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City to come next, the pressure will be on United to start their tough run of matches with three points.

Leicester are seeking a win to spark their campaign following a slow start under Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes have challenged United for the top four in each of the past two seasons but find themselves in the bottom half of the table with eight points from their opening seven games. Rodgers has been linked with Newcastle this week but insists he is happy at the King Power. “This is a great opportunity starting tomorrow to get back to our level, get our focus back again and hopefully get one or two players back, and then we can progress as the season goes on,” he said.

Follow live updates from the King Power, including team news, build-up, goal and score updates and post-game analysis - PLUS the end of Watford vs Liverpool: