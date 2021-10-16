Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The Red Devils travel to the King Power Stadium looking for three points after dropping five points in their last two Premier League matches
Manchester United travel to Leicester as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.
A defeat by Aston Villa and a draw against Everton stalled United’s momentum before the international break, and Solskjaer has been hit with several absences since. Raphael Varane was injured on France duty and Edinson Cavani and Fred are unavailable following their late matches in South America. The return of Marcus Rashford is a boost, however, while Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to add to his three Premier League strikes so far after drawing blanks in United’s previous two matches in the competition. With fixtures against Atalanta, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City to come next, the pressure will be on United to start their tough run of matches with three points.
Leicester are seeking a win to spark their campaign following a slow start under Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes have challenged United for the top four in each of the past two seasons but find themselves in the bottom half of the table with eight points from their opening seven games. Rodgers has been linked with Newcastle this week but insists he is happy at the King Power. “This is a great opportunity starting tomorrow to get back to our level, get our focus back again and hopefully get one or two players back, and then we can progress as the season goes on,” he said.
Follow live updates from the King Power, including team news, build-up, goal and score updates and post-game analysis - PLUS the end of Watford vs Liverpool:
Liverpool defeat Watford to move top of table
All hugs and smiles for Liverpool as they move back to the top of the Premier League.
Full-time: Watford 0 - 5 Liverpool
90+2 mins: Liverpool are back to the top of the Premier League. They’ve demolished Watford today. Roberto Firmino has a hat-trick with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also on the scoresheet.
GOAL! Watford 0 - 5 Liverpool (Firmino, 90+1’)⚽️
90+1 mins: Hat-trick for Firmino! Danny Rose has had a shocker today. Neco Williams shimmies his way past the left-back and flicks a pass towards the back post. Firmino arrives at the right time and puts his third tap-in of the day into the back of the net.
Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool
87 mins: Watford have stepped up their play just as Liverpool have relaxed their own. Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita are both called into action to block crosses into the box from Hernandez and substitute Jeremy Ngakia.
Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool
84 mins: Off the post! Joao Pedro wins the ball deep in Liverpool’s half and runs it to the byline. He cuts it back into the box for Sarr who side-foots an effort at goal. Kelleher leaps to his right, gets the slightest touch on the shot but manages to push the ball onto the near post where it bounces away! Good effort, great save!
Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool
81 mins: Chance! Salah dribbles his way down the right wing before knocking the ball back to Milner, who’s taken Alexander-Arnold’s place at right-back. Milner chips a cross into the box and finds Mane who sends a floaty header straight at Foster in goal.
Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool
78 mins: A Liverpool break sees Salah taking on Rose again on the Liverpool right. He darts into the box and looks to play in Mane but his pass is intercepted and Watford clear the danger.
Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool
75 mins: Chance for Watford! Moussa Sissoko lays it off to Hernandez on the left side and the forward curls his effort wide of the far post. Sissoko has been the only bright spark in a dull performance from Watford.
Line-ups: Leicester vs Man Utd
Following the conclusion of Watford vs Liverpool we’ll be bringing you the action from the King Power stadium as Leicester City take on Manchester United.
Kick off for that game is at 3pm and the line-ups are out. Take a look:
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Watford 0 - 4 Liverpool
72 mins: It should have been five! A poor kick from Foster sees Firmino win the ball high up the pitch. He takes it off Rose and slots a fine pass into the box for Mane. Foster backtracks as Mane hits his shot first time but the effort goes wide of the far post!
