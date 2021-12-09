Leicester travel to Napoli tonight with their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout stages in the balance in this Group C decider.

The Premier League side secured an important win over Legia Warsaw to move top of the group and be guaranteed of first place with a victory over the Serie A side, or a draw if the other match between Spartak Moscow and Legia also ends all square.

Leicester would go through to the Europa League play-off round if they finish second but would drop into the Europa Conference League if they finish in third place.

Brendan Rodgers’ side drew 2-2 with Napoli in an entertaining fixture in September but both sides have been in patchy form in recent weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Napoli vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was rested for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa and is set to return to the side, perhaps alongside Patson Daka who has started all five of their Europa League fixtures so far. Rodgers will want to pick a strong side but they remain without key midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Napoli were without Lorenzo Insigne for the defeat to Atalanta after the Italy star joined a lengthy injury list that includes top scorer Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz.

Possible line-ups

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Malcuit, Demme, Zielinski, Rui; Lozano, Mertens, Elmas

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes; Daka, Vardy

Odds

Napoli: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Leicester: 21/10

Prediction

Leicester are perhaps fortunate that they seem to be making the trip to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at a good time. It will be tough, but the Foxes are capable of getting a draw that should confirm their progress. Napoli 2-2 Leicester