Leicester will look to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League when they visit Napoli tonight in a Group C decider.

Just two points separate top and bottom in the group and all four teams can still qualify automatically ahead of the last round of fixtures.

Leicester moved top last time out thanks to a 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw but Brendan Rodgers’ side were beaten by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday and are on a run of 15 matches without a clean sheet.

Napoli, who drew 2-2 at the King Power stadium in the reverse fixture, are third in Serie A but have taken just four points in their last four games and lost a 3-2 thriller to Atalanta last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Napoli vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was rested for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa and is set to return to the side, perhaps alongside Patson Daka who has started all five of their Europa League fixtures so far. Rodgers will want to pick a strong side but they remain without key midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Napoli were without Lorenzo Insigne for the defeat to Atalanta after the Italy star joined a lengthy injury list that includes top scorer Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz.

Possible line-ups

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Malcuit, Demme, Zielinski, Rui; Lozano, Mertens, Elmas

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes; Daka, Vardy

Odds

Napoli: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Leicester: 21/10

Prediction

Leicester are perhaps fortunate that they seem to be making the trip to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at a good time. It will be tough, but the Foxes are capable of getting a draw that should confirm their progress. Napoli 2-2 Leicester