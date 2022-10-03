Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).

Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time at the club, while Cooper might also find his superiors at Forest to be short on patience if his side are beaten again this evening.

Here’s all you need to know about the top-flight game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 3 October, at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the action live on the Sky Go app and the broadcaster’s website.

What is the team news?

Wilfred Ndidi’s presence for Leicester is up in the air (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira remain long-term absentees for Leicester, while Caglar Soyuncu is a doubt with a knock. Similarly, Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet are touch and go, the former having returned to training early from international duty with Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Forest defender Scott McKenna had to withdraw from the Scotland squad before the end of the international break and is the only doubt for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin; Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Daka, Barnes.

Forest: Henderson; Boly, Cook, Worrall; Williams, Yates, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Odds

Leicester – 8/11

Draw – 29/10

Forest – 10/3

Prediction

Leicester will look to make the most of their home advantage, but that still may not be enough to get the winless side over the line here – even against similarly poor opposition. Leicester 1-1 Nottingham Forest.