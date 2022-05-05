Is Roma vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the second leg
Leicester must find a way to overcome their recent poor form and wretched away record, if they want to earn a place in the Europa Conference League final as they head to AS Roma on Thursday.
A 1-1 draw in the first leg means it’s still anybody’s tie to win, but the Foxes have won just two of the last nine and none at all of the last five in all competitions, with just three away wins since the end of October - at Randers, Burnley and PSV.
Roma have hardly been in better recent form themselves after four without victory, but they are unbeaten on home soil since early January and have won four out of the last six at the Olimpico.
Jose Mourinho is bidding to become the first manager to win the Champions League, the Uefa Cup or Europa League and the new Conference trophy.
Here’s everything you need to know around the second leg.
When is Roma vs Leicester?
The second leg kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Where can I watch it?
The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news
Roma should have a full squad to choose from for the decisive tie, with Jose Mourinho needing to choose between Nicolo Zaniolo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a support role behind Tammy Abraham.
Leicester are without Wilf Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, while James Maddison remains a doubt after his first-leg injury. Wes Fofana and Jamie Vardy will likely start after a weekend rest.
Predicted line-ups
ROM - Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Abraham
LEI - Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy
Odds
Roma 21/17
Draw 12/5
Leicester 77/29
Prediction
Roma to complete the job and hold off what will no doubt be a spirited Foxes side, to seal their place in the final. Roma 2-1 Leicester, agg 3-2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies