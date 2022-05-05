Leicester must find a way to overcome their recent poor form and wretched away record, if they want to earn a place in the Europa Conference League final as they head to AS Roma on Thursday.

A 1-1 draw in the first leg means it’s still anybody’s tie to win, but the Foxes have won just two of the last nine and none at all of the last five in all competitions, with just three away wins since the end of October - at Randers, Burnley and PSV.

Roma have hardly been in better recent form themselves after four without victory, but they are unbeaten on home soil since early January and have won four out of the last six at the Olimpico.

Jose Mourinho is bidding to become the first manager to win the Champions League, the Uefa Cup or Europa League and the new Conference trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know around the second leg.

When is Roma vs Leicester?

The second leg kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news

Roma should have a full squad to choose from for the decisive tie, with Jose Mourinho needing to choose between Nicolo Zaniolo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a support role behind Tammy Abraham.

Leicester are without Wilf Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, while James Maddison remains a doubt after his first-leg injury. Wes Fofana and Jamie Vardy will likely start after a weekend rest.

Predicted line-ups

ROM - Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Abraham

LEI - Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

Odds

Roma 21/17

Draw 12/5

Leicester 77/29

Prediction

Roma to complete the job and hold off what will no doubt be a spirited Foxes side, to seal their place in the final. Roma 2-1 Leicester, agg 3-2.