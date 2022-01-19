Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight.

Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.

A win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in Premier League action since a late 1-0 win over Watford on 1 January.

Leicester, meanwhile, have gone even longer without a Premier League fixture and are yet to play a fixture in 2022. Brendan Rodgers has welcomed back several players following Covid-19 cases and injuries as he looks to get their season back on track.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture tonight.

When is Leicester vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 19 January at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Leicester are expected to welcome back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka and James Justin to their squad, while Boubakary Soumare and Ayoze Perez doubts. Timothy Castagne has been ruled out following an operation on his thigh, while Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns but are set to be without Son Heung-min, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero, although Steven Bergwijn is expected to be passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Maddison; Barnes, Daka

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Doherty; Lo Celso; Kane, Lucas Moura

Odds

Leicester: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham: 11/8

Prediction

Harry Kane has a great goalscoring against Leicester and the Foxes have been suspect defensively this season, but Tottenham have been desperately low on attacking quality in recent weeks and the hosts could punish them. Leicester 2-1 Tottenham