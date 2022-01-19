Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the Brentford Community Stadium as the Red Devils look to head back into the top six
Manchester United are aiming to get back to winning ways as they head to Brentford on Wednesday night, with their Champions League hopes for next season having been severely hampered by a poor run of form which has yielded just one league win from their last four matches. It leaves Ralf Rangnick’s team five points behind West Ham in fourth, with Arsenal and Tottenham also above the Red Devils in the table.
Brentford, meanwhile, have lost four of their own last five games to drop down to 14th. The fine start to the season they managed has certainly faded into the distance, but injuries have hit their smaller squad hard and Thomas Frank and the rest of those at the club would no doubt simply regard survival this season as a massive achievement.
The Bees can go as high as 10th if they win tonight and Leicester lose to Tottenham - a fixture which will also affect how high United might be able to climb with a win of their own. Follow all the live updates and match action as Brentford host Manchester United below:
Brentford vs Man Utd: Premier League could bring in new Covid postponement rules
New rules on Covid-19 postponements in the Premier League could be in place for the first round of games in February.
Clubs are expected to meet next week, when the league is effectively on its winter break, to discuss changes to the criteria for calling a game off.
The league has begun consulting with clubs over this issue and the new regulations could apply when the English top flight resumes on 8th February.
Leicester vs Tottenham: Line-ups
Elsewhere in the Premier League tonight, Leicester City are hosting Tottenham in what is the Foxes first Premier League game od 2022.
Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas and Patson Daka all come back into the starting XI, with James Justin returning to the bench for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury almost a year ago.
Tottenhem make three changes from the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea. Hugo Lloris replaces Pierluigi Gollini in goal, Sergio Reguilon is in for Matt Doherty and Oliver Skipp comes in for Giovani Lo Celso.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Maddison, Lookman, Daka.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Moura, Kane.
Brentford vs Man Utd: Recent results
Four defeats in their last five Premier League fixtures have seen Brentford slip down to 14th in the table and manager Thomas Frank will want to get his team back to winning ways.
Last time out the Bees displayed a decent defensive performance against Liverpool until Fabinho opened the scoring just before half-time. Brentford chased the game in the second 45 minutes and opened themselves up to counterattacks. Liverpool responded and won the game 3-0.
There were positives for Thomas Frank’s side though and they will feel that Manchester United don’t hold the same attacking threat as the Reds, if they can defend well again tonight, they may take something out of the game.
After a positive start under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United have only won one of their last four league games. Last time out they surrendered a two-goal lead to Aston Villa after an inspired performance from Philippe Coutinho on his return to the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes scored both goals in the 2-2 draw so he is back in form and with the reinforcements of Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo United may pick up a much needed three points this evening.
They’ll need them to close the gap on the top four. West Ham (4th) are currently five points ahead of the Red Devils with Arsenal (5th) and Tottenham (6th) also vying for the Champions League places.
Brentford vs Man Utd: Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games
Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.
The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later. Full story:
Brentford vs Man Utd: Wan-Bissaka out until February
Ralf Rangnick believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to miss the Premier League matches with Brentford and West Ham United. The right-back is still absent through illness that saw him miss the 2-2 against Aston Villa at the weekend.
When asked if Wan-Bissaka might be available to play tonight Rangnick said:
Brentford vs Man Utd: Thomas Frank on facing Man Utd
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says that Manchester United have an ‘unbelievable team’ and even though they have not yet hit the heights interim boss Ralf Rangnick would like in terms of performance, the Red Devils are still a formidable team to come up against. Frank said:
Brentford vs Man Utd: Injuries and absentees
Brentford are still missing six players through injury and international duty but Thomas Frank has confirmed that the Bees have no new injury concerns and can use the same squad they took to Anfield last weekend. Expect a similar looking starting XI too.
For Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have both returned to training after niggling injuries and could feature tonight. Paul Pogba is close to a return as well but won’t feature for the Red Devils until after the international break.
Anthony Martial missed the game against Aston Villa but is in the travelling squad for tonight’s fixture after positive discussions with interim box Ralf Rangnick.
Brentford vs Man United latest team news
Anthony Martial is back into the Manchester United squad tonight for the trip to Brentford and Ralf Rangnick says any animosity or concern over him being left out at the weekend is in the past.
“From my perspective, everything has been spoken about, everything has been resolved and no need to add anything on top of that,” the United manager said yesterday, without exactly retracting his post-match comments. “I nominated him before the game and he was not part of the group. You can draw your own conclusions.”
Martial has not scored since October and has just the one goal this season, amid reports he’s wanting a transfer away from Old Trafford.
The United boss has also spoken about midfielder Paul Pogba who is returning from injury and out of contract this summer - just like the manager himself.
