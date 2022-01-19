(Getty Images)

Manchester United are aiming to get back to winning ways as they head to Brentford on Wednesday night, with their Champions League hopes for next season having been severely hampered by a poor run of form which has yielded just one league win from their last four matches. It leaves Ralf Rangnick’s team five points behind West Ham in fourth, with Arsenal and Tottenham also above the Red Devils in the table.

Brentford, meanwhile, have lost four of their own last five games to drop down to 14th. The fine start to the season they managed has certainly faded into the distance, but injuries have hit their smaller squad hard and Thomas Frank and the rest of those at the club would no doubt simply regard survival this season as a massive achievement.

The Bees can go as high as 10th if they win tonight and Leicester lose to Tottenham - a fixture which will also affect how high United might be able to climb with a win of their own. Follow all the live updates and match action as Brentford host Manchester United below: