Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements.

Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad.

Leicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December.

Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with games in hand on West Ham and Arsenal in the race for a top four spot.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Leicester vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 19 January at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Leicester are expected to welcome back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka and James Justin to their squad, while Boubakary Soumare and Ayoze Perez doubts. Timothy Castagne has been ruled out following an operation on his thigh, while Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns but are set to be without Son Heung-min, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero, although Steven Bergwijn is expected to be passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Maddison; Barnes, Daka

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Doherty; Lo Celso; Kane, Lucas Moura

Odds

Leicester: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham: 11/8

Prediction

Harry Kane has a great goalscoring against Leicester and the Foxes have been suspect defensively this season, but Tottenham have been desperately low on attacking quality in recent weeks and the hosts could punish them. Leicester 2-1 Tottenham