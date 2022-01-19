Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League in a match that was previously scheduled to be played before Christmas.

Both Spurs and Leicester have had several games postponed due to Covid-19 cases, including this weekend as matches against Arsenal and Burnley respectively were postponed.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were left furious by the decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal and now have four games in hand on fourth-placed West Ham in the race for a Champions League spot.

Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea and have not played a Premier League match since a 1-0 win at Watford on 1 January. Leicester, meanwhile, have not played since beating Liverpool 1-0 on 28 December.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Leicester vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 19 January at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Leicester are expected to welcome back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka and James Justin to their squad, while Boubakary Soumare and Ayoze Perez doubts. Timothy Castagne has been ruled out following an operation on his thigh, while Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns but are set to be without Son Heung-min, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero, although Steven Bergwijn is expected to be passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Maddison; Barnes, Daka

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Doherty; Lo Celso; Kane, Lucas Moura

Odds

Leicester: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham: 11/8

Prediction

Harry Kane has a great goalscoring against Leicester and the Foxes have been suspect defensively this season, but Tottenham have been desperately low on attacking quality in recent weeks and the hosts could punish them. Leicester 2-1 Tottenham