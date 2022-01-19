Tottenham Hotspur visit Leicester City tonight in a rescheduled Premier League match as both sides look to catch up on postponed fixtures.

Both Spurs and Leicester have had four games called off this season, including this past weekend, and therefore have several matches in hand on the teams above them in the table.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs sit four points off West Ham and the Champions League places, having played four games less than the Hammers, and would boost their top four bid with a victory tonight.

Leicester, meanwhile, have not played in the Premier League since a 1-0 win over Liverpool on 28 December and are 10th in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Leicester vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 19 January at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Leicester are expected to welcome back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka and James Justin to their squad, while Boubakary Soumare and Ayoze Perez doubts. Timothy Castagne has been ruled out following an operation on his thigh, while Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns but are set to be without Son Heung-min, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero, although Steven Bergwijn is expected to be passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Maddison; Barnes, Daka

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Doherty; Lo Celso; Kane, Lucas Moura

Odds

Leicester: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham: 11/8

Prediction

Harry Kane has a great goalscoring against Leicester and the Foxes have been suspect defensively this season, but Tottenham have been desperately low on attacking quality in recent weeks and the hosts could punish them. Leicester 2-1 Tottenham