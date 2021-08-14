Leicester City kick off their new Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Foxes look to kick on again under Brendan Rodgers after a successful campaign finishing fifth and winning the FA Cup.

Leicester enter the new season with confidence after winning the FA Community Shield against Manchester City after Kelechi Iheanacho’s late strike.

While it’s all change at Molineux, with Bruno Lage replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who has taken over at Tottenham.

The loss of Wesley Fofana due to a fractured fibula has presented Leicester with an early obstacle, but Rodgers delivered good news on the young French defender.

“He’s doing very well, is coming back home and he’s in great spirits,” said the Foxes boss. “It’s hugely disappointing for him and for us. He’s had the operation and it’s gone very well. Now it’s all about his recovery, but he’s in good spirits and we’ll look forward to seeing him when he can come in.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 August at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match is not live on TV in the UK.

What is the team news?

Leicester will be without Wesley Fofana due to his fractured fibula, while Jannik Vestergaard’s impending arrival will not come in time to feature here.

Daniel Amartey may therefore deputise again, as Jonny Evans (ankle) and James Justin (knee) will return after the international break.

Timothy Castagne will wear a mask after suffering facial fractures at Euro 2020 with Belgium, but he may not be passed fit for this one.

Wolves will be without Pedro Neto (knee) and Daniel Podence (groin), as is long-term absentee Jonny (knee).

Willy Boly (thigh) and new arrival Mosquera (thigh) are also out, so Max Kilman is set to start with Romain Saiss and Conor Coady in a back three.

Raul Jimenez is ready to start after an impressive pre-season, with Trincao and Adama Traore in support.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Coady, Kilman, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Trincao

Odds

Leicester - 4/6

Draw - 13/5

Wolves - 4/1

Prediction

Wolves’ injuries and Bruno Lage’s methods taking time to bed in mean Leicester should win this one, with confidence high after lifting the Community Shield. The Foxes should concede given the issues at the back with Wesley Fofana’s injury and a lack of depth currently, but Brendand Rodgers’ side should ease to a 3-1 victory.