Rangers will look to continue their European journey tonight when they travel to RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side overcame a first-leg loss in Portugal to defeat Braga at Ibrox as they aim to reach a first European final since 2008.

The Scottish champions are six points behind Celtic in the Premiership table and face their Old Firm rivals at Parkhead on Sunday.

The visit to RB Leipzig, who knocked out Atalanta in the quarter-finals and are fourth in the Bundesliga, will be a huge test but Rangers will take heart from their victory over Borussia Dortmund in the competition’s last-16.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is RB Leipzig vs Rangers?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BSTon Thursday 28 April.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

What’s the team news?

With striker Alfredo Morelos out for the season after undergoing thigh surgery, Kemar Roofe’s knee injury is a fresh blow and leaves Rangers short in attack. Aaron Ramsey is also a major doubt after limping off against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Leipzig have defender Willi Orban and midfielder Kevin Kampl suspended.

Predicted line-ups

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Gvardiol, Klostermann; Henrichs, Laimer, Adams, Angelino; Olmo; Nkunku, Silva

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Kamara, Lundstram; Aribo, Sakala, Kent

Odds

RB Leipzig: 4/11

Draw: 15/4

Rangers: 8/1

Prediction

Rangers will remain resilient and competitive but are likely to be faced with a sterner test than in their victory at Dortmund. They will take still being in the tie ahead of the return leg at Ibrox. RB Leipzig 2-1 Rangers