Lens vs Ajaccio LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Follow live coverage as Lens take on Ajaccio in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Lens 3, Ajaccio 0.
Second Half ends, Lens 3, Ajaccio 0.
Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Foul by Facundo Medina (Lens).
Substitution, Lens. Alexis Claude-Maurice replaces Angelo Fulgini.
Substitution, Lens. Wesley Saïd replaces Florian Sotoca.
Attempt blocked. Florian Sotoca (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angelo Fulgini.
Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Massadio Haïdara.
Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. David Costa (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
