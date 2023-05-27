Jump to content

Liveupdated1685220484

Lens vs Ajaccio LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lens take on Ajaccio in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685220430

Lens vs Ajaccio

Match ends, Lens 3, Ajaccio 0.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220349

Lens vs Ajaccio

Second Half ends, Lens 3, Ajaccio 0.

27 May 2023 21:45
1685220249

Lens vs Ajaccio

Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

27 May 2023 21:44
1685220126

Lens vs Ajaccio

Foul by Facundo Medina (Lens).

27 May 2023 21:42
1685219838

Lens vs Ajaccio

Substitution, Lens. Alexis Claude-Maurice replaces Angelo Fulgini.

27 May 2023 21:37
1685219821

Lens vs Ajaccio

Substitution, Lens. Wesley Saïd replaces Florian Sotoca.

27 May 2023 21:37
1685219775

Lens vs Ajaccio

Attempt blocked. Florian Sotoca (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angelo Fulgini.

27 May 2023 21:36
1685219591

Lens vs Ajaccio

Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Massadio Haïdara.

27 May 2023 21:33
1685219481

Lens vs Ajaccio

Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27 May 2023 21:31
1685219400

Lens vs Ajaccio

Attempt blocked. David Costa (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:30

