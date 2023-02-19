Lens vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Follow live coverage as Lens take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Goal! Lens 1, Nantes 0. Deiver Machado (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Facundo Medina with a headed pass.
Foul by Salis Abdul Samed (Lens).
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Lens).
Corner, Lens. Conceded by Jaouen Hadjam.
Attempt saved. Angelo Fulgini (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seko Fofana with a cross.
Deiver Machado (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Angelo Fulgini (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Facundo Medina (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Florian Sotoca (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
