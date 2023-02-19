Jump to content

Liveupdated1676824805

Lens vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Sports Staff
Sunday 19 February 2023 15:15
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lens take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676824731

Lens vs Nantes

Goal! Lens 1, Nantes 0. Deiver Machado (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Facundo Medina with a headed pass.

19 February 2023 16:38
1676824588

Lens vs Nantes

Foul by Salis Abdul Samed (Lens).

19 February 2023 16:36
1676824538

Lens vs Nantes

Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Lens).

19 February 2023 16:35
1676824351

Lens vs Nantes

Corner, Lens. Conceded by Jaouen Hadjam.

19 February 2023 16:32
1676824264

Lens vs Nantes

Attempt saved. Angelo Fulgini (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seko Fofana with a cross.

19 February 2023 16:31
1676824194

Lens vs Nantes

Deiver Machado (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19 February 2023 16:29
1676824168

Lens vs Nantes

Angelo Fulgini (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19 February 2023 16:29
1676824155

Lens vs Nantes

Facundo Medina (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19 February 2023 16:29
1676824106

Lens vs Nantes

Attempt missed. Florian Sotoca (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

19 February 2023 16:28
1676824080

Lens vs Nantes

Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19 February 2023 16:28

