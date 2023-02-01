Jump to content

Liveupdated1675283283

Lens vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:00
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lens take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675283180

Lens vs Nice

Antoine Mendy (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 February 2023 20:26
1675283104

Lens vs Nice

Substitution, Lens. Deiver Machado replaces Massadio Haïdara because of an injury.

1 February 2023 20:25
1675283069

Lens vs Nice

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 February 2023 20:24
1675283048

Lens vs Nice

Delay in match because of an injury Massadio Haïdara (Lens).

1 February 2023 20:24
1675283010

Lens vs Nice

1 February 2023 20:23
1675282915

Lens vs Nice

Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Hicham Boudaoui because of an injury.

1 February 2023 20:21
1675282908

Lens vs Nice

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 February 2023 20:21
1675282870

Lens vs Nice

Delay in match because of an injury Hicham Boudaoui (Nice).

1 February 2023 20:21
1675282820

Lens vs Nice

Attempt missed. Antoine Mendy (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box.

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282815

Lens vs Nice

Attempt missed. Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

1 February 2023 20:20

