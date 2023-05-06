Jump to content

Liveupdated1683406684

Lens vs Olympique Marseille LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lens take on Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683406672

6 May 2023 21:57
1683406597

Match ends, Lens 2, Marseille 1.

6 May 2023 21:56
1683406556

Second Half ends, Lens 2, Marseille 1.

6 May 2023 21:55
1683406480

Jordan Veretout (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 May 2023 21:54
1683406390

Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Vitinha with a headed pass.

6 May 2023 21:53
1683406354

(Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 May 2023 21:52
1683406320

Corner, Lens. Conceded by Nuno Tavares.

6 May 2023 21:52
1683406309

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

6 May 2023 21:51
1683406294

Massadio Haïdara (Lens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6 May 2023 21:51
1683406252

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

6 May 2023 21:50

