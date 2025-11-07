Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If it has been a problem for Manchester United that many a signing has not quite been who they seemed to be, Leny Yoro has a confession to make. He is not named after the bare-chested American rock musician Lenny Kravitz. “No, that’s not true,” he said. The source of such a seemingly outlandish suggestion came rather close to home: it was his own mother. “She wanted something for the media. She liked Lenny Kravitz, but she didn't take his name. It's just storytelling.”

And so the more pertinent part of his name may be the second half. It might become still more familiar with his brothers Esteban and Romeo in Lille’s academy, one a centre-back, the other a No 10. “I don't want them to be really involved in the Yoro name, because sometimes it's difficult for them to face this,” the older sibling said. “It's better for them to build their own career.”

The relevant influences may instead be Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Rio Ferdinand, the defenders Leny Yoro admires. “I try sometimes to also watch some clips, to compare my game with them,” he said. “This is something you need to reach the top, to look to the best, and I can speak with also Rio Ferdinand sometimes for advice.”

open image in gallery Yoro joined Manchester United from Lille for a fee of £52m in 2024 ( Getty Images )

The names are an indication of the pedigree, their clubs too. Varane and Ferdinand played for United, the Frenchman and Ramos for Real Madrid. And when Yoro, like Varane before him, was a teenage prodigy who attracted the attention of both. With United willing to pay £52m, more than Real seemed willing to stump up, the most expensive 18-year-old in footballing history ended up at Old Trafford.

He could have been forgiven for rueing that. He could have been in England this week, with Real, for a glamour Champions League game. Instead, his time was freed up because United are not in Europe this season, the consequence of coming 15th last year. Yoro’s debut campaign proved United’s worst for half a century.

“Even with last season, I never had this feeling of regret,” he insisted. “I know Manchester United, I know sometimes you can have a bad season, but this club is a top club so you cannot have doubts about this. I know the project of the club also before I came. Of course, I cannot expect the first year to finish in 15th position. These are some things you need to face also. But you have the director of the club, the coach, all the players, they're here to push you every day. You have confidence in this club.”

His admirers extended beyond the Bernabeu. Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool liked what they saw at Lille. “I've had a couple of clubs, not just Madrid or United, I had a lot,” he added. “Today my choice is Manchester, so I'm really happy with this. I know some people talked about this last year because of the results. I can understand them, but honestly, it's my choice, my career. I know what I'm doing, and I'm just going to be better in the future.”

open image in gallery The start of Yoro’s United career was delayed by a broken foot ( Getty Images )

Through no fault of his own, Yoro had a false start at United. He broke a foot in pre-season last year. By the time he was fit, the manager who signed him, Erik ten Hag, had been sacked. Ruben Amorim had come in, shown an idiosyncratic fondness for substituting centre-backs and switched to a back three. “I have no problem with the system,” said Yoro, whose role on the right of the trio often involves covering for Amad Diallo, a particularly positive wing-back. “I know that Amad likes to attack a lot,” Yoro said. “I'm here also to help Amad and Bryan [Mbeumo] to have the freedom to attack.”

He is close to both Amad and Mbeumo, fellow French speakers. Kobbie Mainoo is another friend, to such an extent that they went on holiday together in the summer. Mbeumo is part of a recruitment drive based on trying to get the right personalities as well as the right players. Yoro concurs with that strategy. “I think the club is doing well with this, to take only people and can bring good things in the team,” he said. “It's really important for us. We cannot build something with bad energy or bad atmosphere or bad characters.”

open image in gallery Yoro celebrates with team-mates after United’s win at Anfield ( REUTERS )

And now there is a sense of calm around United. “Everyone knows last season was a really emotional season,” said Yoro. “It was tough for us.” After three wins and a draw in four games, there is a different feel. “It's not as emotional as last year, I'm going to say,” Yoro added. So United go to Tottenham on Saturday, seeking revenge for the Europa League final defeat that cost them Champions League football.

“Of course, when you're in Manchester United, you need to play in Europe, especially with what happened last year,” said United. “Everyone knows our idea is to be in the top, to be in the Champions League, of course. I think we can reach it.” Is it gonna go their way? Yoro hopes so. And in the meantime, football’s premier Leny is making a name for himself.