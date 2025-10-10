Is Lesotho vs Nigeria on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria’s pursuit of 2026 World Cup qualification is entering crunch time as they take on Lesotho in a crucial clash.

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C, with only top spot guaranteeing participation in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year. The four best second-place teams will then enter the play-offs vying to qualify.

Placed three points behind Benin and South Africa in the two spots above them, Eric Chelle’s side are now desperate to secure six points in their next pair of outings to give them any hope of either outcome, but their chances were recently boosted when Bafana Bafana were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player earlier in the qualifying campaign.

Lesotho will meanwhile look to cause an upset and effectively end Nigeria’s hopes of qualification by keeping their own World Cup dreams alive, with it still mathematically possible that the enclaved country can close the five-point gap between themselves and the top two.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Lesotho vs Nigeria?

Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Lesotho kicks off at 5pm BST on Friday 10 October at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.

Team news

Chelle went into the international break without Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina and has since had to withdraw Bright Osayi-Samuel and Cyriel Dessers due to injury. Nigeria will lean on the forces of Victor Osimhen, who has been in good form for Galatasaray since returning from his own spell on the treatment table.

Lesotho’s key stars will look to use familiar territory to their advantage, with South Africa–based stars such as captain Sekhoane Moerane, Thabo Makhele and Motebang Sera, all of whom featured for their respective clubs in the Premier Soccer League over the weekend, in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Onyemaechi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Sanusi; Ndidi, Onyeka; Iwobi, Lookman, Chukwueze; Osimhen.

Lesotho XI: Moerane; Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Matlabe; Matsau, Rapuleng; Toloane, Kalake, Mokhachane; Thabantso.