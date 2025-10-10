Is Lesotho vs Nigeria on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Nigeria’s pursuit of 2026 World Cup qualification is entering crunch time as they take on Lesotho in a crucial clash.
The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C, with only top spot guaranteeing participation in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year. The four best second-place teams will then enter the play-offs vying to qualify.
Placed three points behind Benin and South Africa in the two spots above them, Eric Chelle’s side are now desperate to secure six points in their next pair of outings to give them any hope of either outcome, but their chances were recently boosted when Bafana Bafana were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player earlier in the qualifying campaign.
Lesotho will meanwhile look to cause an upset and effectively end Nigeria’s hopes of qualification by keeping their own World Cup dreams alive, with it still mathematically possible that the enclaved country can close the five-point gap between themselves and the top two.
When is Lesotho vs Nigeria?
Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Lesotho kicks off at 5pm BST on Friday 10 October at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.
Team news
Chelle went into the international break without Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina and has since had to withdraw Bright Osayi-Samuel and Cyriel Dessers due to injury. Nigeria will lean on the forces of Victor Osimhen, who has been in good form for Galatasaray since returning from his own spell on the treatment table.
Lesotho’s key stars will look to use familiar territory to their advantage, with South Africa–based stars such as captain Sekhoane Moerane, Thabo Makhele and Motebang Sera, all of whom featured for their respective clubs in the Premier Soccer League over the weekend, in the squad.
Predicted line-ups
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Onyemaechi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Sanusi; Ndidi, Onyeka; Iwobi, Lookman, Chukwueze; Osimhen.
Lesotho XI: Moerane; Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Matlabe; Matsau, Rapuleng; Toloane, Kalake, Mokhachane; Thabantso.
